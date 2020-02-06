Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,913 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Codexis were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,786,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 619,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 619,524 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

CDXS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,312. The firm has a market cap of $950.95 million, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.28. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDXS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

