Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ SILV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

