Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tricida were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 24.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 356.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 110,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $4,422,294.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $170,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,609.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,557 shares of company stock valued at $26,693,262 in the last ninety days. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

TCDA stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Tricida Inc has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

