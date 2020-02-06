Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $44,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 7,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,516. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

