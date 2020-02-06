Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $79,000 in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cutera by 25.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95,597 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cutera by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cutera by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUTR. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. 4,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

