Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $83,000 Investment in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth $2,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,658,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,423,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,242. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $429.10 million, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

