Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $420,398.10. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,412,524 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE INSP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

