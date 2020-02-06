Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $11,108,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,368. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $443.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

