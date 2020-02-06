Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $216.23

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $216.23 and traded as low as $164.00. Zytronic shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 90,898 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $28.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.97.

Get Zytronic alerts:

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zytronic PLC will post 2989.9999295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Zytronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

Zytronic Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.