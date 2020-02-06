Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $216.23

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $216.23 and traded as low as $164.00. Zytronic shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 90,898 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $28.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.97.
Zytronic (LON:ZYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zytronic PLC will post 2989.9999295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.
