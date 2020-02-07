$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of BE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 48,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,092. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 4.11.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $160,310.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,493.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.