-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOV opened at $0.73 on Friday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

