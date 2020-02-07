-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.
On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KITOV PHARMA LT/S.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Shares of KTOV opened at $0.73 on Friday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.
About KITOV PHARMA LT/S
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
