-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Brokerages expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. Endurance International Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endurance International Group.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Endurance International Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Endurance International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Endurance International Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

EIGI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 962,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,044. The firm has a market cap of $680.78 million, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.31. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.