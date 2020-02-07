-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. Endurance International Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endurance International Group.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Endurance International Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Endurance International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Endurance International Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

EIGI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 962,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,044. The firm has a market cap of $680.78 million, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.31. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

