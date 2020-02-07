$0.12 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.26. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

CNX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,247,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,152. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.