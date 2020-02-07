$0.31 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 289,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,428. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

