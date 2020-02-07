$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yirendai.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YRD. UBS Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Yirendai currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.57. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yirendai during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yirendai during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yirendai during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

