$0.44 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

Several analysts have commented on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

FR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $43.59. 379,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

