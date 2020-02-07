-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.56). IQIYI reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

IQIYI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,643. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IQIYI by 13.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.