$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $214,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,877,649.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,554,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,772. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

