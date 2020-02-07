$0.83 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Willdan Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 51,845 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLDN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 68,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,912. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 million, a P/E ratio of 141.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

