10,946 Shares in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 181,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,960,075. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

