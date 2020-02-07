143,784 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 157,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

