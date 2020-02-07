14,823 Shares in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Purchased by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Aqua America comprises 0.6% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aqua America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aqua America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aqua America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Aqua America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 16,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Aqua America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aqua America alerts:

NYSE WTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.20. 1,066,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.