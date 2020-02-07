148,420 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 148,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $6,079,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,672,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,753 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. 4,753,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,281,971. The firm has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

