$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will post $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,784. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

