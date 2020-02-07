21,000 Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.15. 61,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $73.63 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

