2,240 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,899,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,766,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $14,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $104,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,555.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

