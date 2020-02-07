2,414 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.62. 501,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $214.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

