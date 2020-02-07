2,468 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,180. The stock has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $145.30.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

