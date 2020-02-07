2,614 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.32. 1,790,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,837. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

