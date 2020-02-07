28,655 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 135,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,119. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

