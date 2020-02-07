2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $22.74. 2U shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 3,188,273 shares.

The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 681.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 664.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 3,319,822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $20,757,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 34.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,406,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,456,000 after buying an additional 882,084 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

