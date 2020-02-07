3,514 Shares in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA UWM traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,822. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $81.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.