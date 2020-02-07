3,686 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by SkyOak Wealt LLC

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $164.88. 18,023,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

