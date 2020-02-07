41,040 Shares in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Spotify by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Spotify by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.81.

NYSE SPOT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. Spotify has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.04.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

