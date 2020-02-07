4,400 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.