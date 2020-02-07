$584.65 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report sales of $584.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $587.49 million. Mantech International posted sales of $497.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mantech International.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

MANT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 119,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

