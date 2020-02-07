628,360 Shares in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 628,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,248. The company has a market capitalization of $533.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.31. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $32.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

