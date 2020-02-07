$63.66 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report sales of $63.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $70.10 million. Banc of California posted sales of $74.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $261.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.67 million to $280.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $274.45 million, with estimates ranging from $261.69 million to $284.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Banc of California by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Banc of California by 5.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. 300,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,540. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.24 million, a P/E ratio of 563.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

