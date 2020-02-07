634,293 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 634,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 87,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,935. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.