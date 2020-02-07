6,645 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 36,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 242,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,468. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.