$8.83 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will report sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.75 billion and the highest is $8.95 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $38.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.23 billion to $39.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.35 billion to $41.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,346,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,337,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

