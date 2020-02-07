$84.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report sales of $84.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the highest is $84.33 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $56.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.79 million to $307.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $378.55 million, with estimates ranging from $367.53 million to $389.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at $34,554,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 171,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,772. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

