A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Trading Down 0.2%

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$38.46 and last traded at C$38.60, approximately 18,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 18,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.66.

Separately, Laurentian upgraded A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.41.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

