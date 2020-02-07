Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.04 ($32.60).

Aareal Bank stock traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €30.21 ($35.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.34 and a 200-day moving average of €27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a one year high of €31.90 ($37.09).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

