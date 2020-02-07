AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,102,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.