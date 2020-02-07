AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,537,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,925. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

