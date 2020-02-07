Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $211.28. 47,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,697. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.42. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

