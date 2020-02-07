Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 951.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 75.2% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.57. 20,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,697. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $214.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

