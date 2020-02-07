Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

ACSO traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 390 ($5.13). The stock had a trading volume of 924,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The company has a market cap of $107.67 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 688.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39).

In other news, insider Bill Russell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($90,765.59).

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

