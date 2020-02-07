AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million.

ACRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 694,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.11. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.